Summit, NY

Avalo To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit

 5 days ago

WAYNE, Pa. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases announced today that members of its senior management team will present at the Jefferies Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit being held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

A webcast of the pre-recorded presentation will be made available the morning of the conference starting at 8:00 AM ET on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, and can be accessed under the "News/Events" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.avalotherapeutics.com.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. The Company has built a diverse portfolio of innovative therapies to deliver meaningful medical impact for patients in urgent need. The Company's clinical candidates commonly have a proven mechanistic rationale, biomarkers and/or an established proof-of-concept to expedite and increase the probability of success.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Avalo's control), which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Avalo's plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "continue," "seeks," "aims," "predicts," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential," or similar expressions (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters such as: the development of product candidates or products; timing and success of trial results and regulatory review; potential attributes and benefits of product candidates; and other statements that are not historical. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Avalo's management but are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including: drug development costs, timing and other risks, including reliance on investigators and enrollment of patients in clinical trials, which might be slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic; regulatory risks; Avalo's cash position and the potential need for it to raise additional capital; general economic and market risks and uncertainties, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; and those other risks detailed in Avalo's filings with the SEC. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Avalo expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Avalo's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For investor inquiries

Chris BrinzeyICR Westwicke chris.brinzey@westwicke.com339-970-2843

or

Schond L. GreenwayInvestor RelationsChief Financial OfficerAvalo Therapeutics, Inc. sgreenway@avalotx.com610-522-6200

For media inquiries

Robert Stanislaro or Helen O'GormanFTI Consulting robert.stanislaro@fticonsulting.com helen.o'gorman@fticonsulting.com

Summit, NY
