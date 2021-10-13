CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Commodities group leader says focus is on Iowa's infrastructure

KGLO News
 5 days ago

DES MOINES — The new president of the Iowa Soybean Association says improving Iowa's infrastructure is one of his top priorities. Robb Ewoldt says he's encouraged to see the infrastructure plan that's been the subject of so much focus in Washington D-C. "Infrastructure is a big thing," Ewoldt says. "Traveling around South America we realized how they're improving their infrastructure and ours isn't necessarily improving and pretty soon, they're going to catch us. We really need to press for better bridges and rail."

KGLO News

Governor's Carbon Sequestration Task Force to meet tomorrow

DES MOINES — Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says farmers are part of the conversation about capturing and storing carbon because common soil conservation practices can reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. "Things like cover crops and no-till and nitrogen use efficiency and conservation tillage," Naig said.
DES MOINES, IA
WLNS

Michigan business groups urge Biden to reconsider mandate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan business groups on Monday urged President Joe Biden to reconsider a plan to require most workers to get vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 but said, if it is enacted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should ensure related state rules are no stricter. The Michigan Chamber of Commerce and six local chambers […]
MICHIGAN STATE
KGLO News

Tips for conserving electricity

DES MOINES — October is National Energy Awareness month. A spokeswoman for a company that supplies natural gas to more than 130 Iowa communities says it's a good time to examine where energy might be escaping from your home. Nicole Breitbach of Black Hills Energy says besides sealing up gaps...
DES MOINES, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Thousands of John Deere workers strike, and Iowa Republican leaders 'don't have anything to say about it'

More than 6,000 John Deere workers in Iowa went on strike at midnight on Thursday, in the biggest labor action the state has seen in more than three decades. Contract negotiations between the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) — which represents Deere workers at its 14 plants across Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia — and Deere executives have been in the news for more than a month, and on Sunday union members overwhelming voted against the contract offer proposed by Deere, knowing that would lead to a strike.
IOWA STATE
MIX 108

A City In Minnesota Is Actually Willing To Pay People To Move There

Many cities and towns through out the United States see a fluctuation of residents leaving and moving in, but sometimes you have to think outside the box to attract people to want to move there in the first place. Duluth has always struggled to hold on to new graduates to stay and work here when they are done with school and also to attract younger working professionals.
MINNESOTA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Climate change poses a threat to Iowa's electric grid. Scientists are calling for infrastructure investments now

Iowa needs targeted investments to strengthen and expand its electrical grid, in order to prepare for an increase in extreme weather events fueled by climate change. That's the recommendation from the latest Iowa Climate Statement, which was released Wednesday by a coalition of some 223 scientists and researchers across 34 Iowa colleges and universities.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

'These are not criminals': Latino groups urge nuance as Iowa GOP focuses on border security

Iowa Latinx groups called for state leaders to be more welcoming toward refugees in the wake of a Republican emphasis on border security, which they said was politically motivated. "Let's get over this fear-mongering," said League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Iowa Political Director Joe Henry. "They're doing the work, so let's welcome […] The post 'These are not criminals': Latino groups urge nuance as Iowa GOP focuses on border security appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Westport News

Brookfield debate focuses on infrastructure, finances

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield's three candidates for first selectman looked out into a mostly empty room Tuesday night as they debated everything from downtown revitalization efforts to tax rates. Online, more than 240 residents tuned in to watch the debate and hear what the candidates had to say. Despite high public...
BROOKFIELD, CT
KGLO News

Iowan's non-profit tapped by Snapchat for its 'Run for Office' project

MOUNT PLEASANT — The non-profit an Iowa legislator co-founded to mentor Generation Z conservatives who're entering politics is now one of Snapchat's partners in a push to encourage young people to consider running for local office. "You could potentially be the next governor of your state, right?" State Representative Joe...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Warm fall weather key to increasing cover crops on Iowa farms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Iowa's fall harvest is under way, with some farmers reporting better yields than expected. But others are still worried about drought-related losses, and supporters of cover crops say the current conditions could be seen as an opportunity, both for a producer's land and the climate. State...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Department of Transportation delays plan to use RISE funds for rural housing infrastructure

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Transportation is delaying a pilot project that would help with the rural housing shortage in the state. The D-O-T's Craig Markley says the plan would use money from a program that has traditionally been used to build roads to support businesses and business development. He says it would use a small portion of the Rebuild Iowa's Sound Economy or RISE program for a pilot program to build the streets and roadways that would support rural housing.
DES MOINES, IA
Quad Cities Onlines

Bipartisan infrastructure bill 'huge' for Iowa, Democrats say

Approval of President Joe Biden's trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure package would be a win for Iowa, according to Democratic legislative leaders, but 1st District Rep. Ashley Hinson says it doesn't do enough to meet the state's needs. The plan, stalled in Congress as majority Democrats try to reach agreement on its...
IOWA STATE
AG Week

Battle between environmental groups and Iowa's DNR heads to court

MONONA, Iowa — An environmental group in Iowa says the agency that regulates animal feeding operations in the state was wrong when it approved a large cattle feedlot located near a trout stream in northeast Iowa. The Sierra Club's Iowa Chapter filed an appeal Sept. 23 in Clayton County District...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Iowa GOP leader says legislators are focused on redistricting this week

DES MOINES --- The top Republican in the state Senate says his members are upset by a "federal overreach" from the Democratic Biden administration, but expects to deal only with the redistricting issue — and not other topics — this week when the GOP-led Iowa Legislature meets in special session.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Feenstra says its time to think about holding down debt

SIOUX CITY — Congress recently passed a short-term appropriations bill to keep the government funded through December 3rd. That has briefly delayed the discussion on President Joe Biden's trillions of dollars of proposed spending. North-central Iowa Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra says there needs to be a discussion about cutting spending....
SIOUX CITY, IA
KGLO News

Hinson blasts Democrat spending plan

WASHINGTON — First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, voted against raising the debt limit in the House Tuesday. "We are hearing the Democrats in Washington D-C talking about cutting a trillion or two from a multitrillion-dollar social spending spree like they should get a pat on the back for that for being fiscally responsible," Hinson says. " And I think it is very clear to Iowans that these are not nickels and dimes — we are dealing in trillions of dollars here. And the Democrats have forgotten how many zeros are in trillions of dollars."
CONGRESS & COURTS

