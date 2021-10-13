Commodities group leader says focus is on Iowa’s infrastructure
DES MOINES — The new president of the Iowa Soybean Association says improving Iowa’s infrastructure is one of his top priorities. Robb Ewoldt says he’s encouraged to see the infrastructure plan that’s been the subject of so much focus in Washington D-C. “Infrastructure is a big thing,” Ewoldt says. “Traveling around South America we realized how they’re improving their infrastructure and ours isn’t necessarily improving and pretty soon, they’re going to catch us. We really need to press for better bridges and rail.”www.kglonews.com
Comments / 0