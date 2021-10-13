CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Undergraduate Senate unanimously passes Ubuntu Bill, introducing guidelines for conflict management between student groups

By Oriana Riley
Stanford Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenators unanimously passed the Ubuntu Bill, which outlines a conflict-resolution procedure for student groups facilitated by the Undergraduate Senate, and continued conversations on the new alcohol policy and hybrid learning at Tuesday’s Senate meeting. Senator Joshua Jankelow ’24, who introduced the Ubuntu Bill in September, said it was important to...

CBS News

Texas Senate passes bill limiting public school student athletes to teams that match their birth gender

The Texas Senate passed a bill Friday night requiring transgender public school athletes to compete on teams that match their birth gender, not the gender they identify with. The controversial bill, which passed in the Texas House on Thursday, will head to Governor Greg Abbott's desk if the House approves an amendment to the legislation's terminology.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thesunflower.com

Student senate passes new code of ethics and conduct, with changes from original bill

The student senate passed an updated version of the Student Government Association’s code of ethics and conduct at Wednesday’s meeting. This week was the second read of the bill. During the first read, a number of student senators voiced freedom of speech concerns regarding a section of the bill stating that no member of SGA can make any public or private statements that are “false and disparaging” of the association.
COLLEGES
unfspinnaker.com

Student Government passes a trio of bills ahead of ‘Rally in Tally’

On Friday, Oct. 8, Student Government (SG) met in the Senate chambers to finalize new legislation before it will be presented to state legislators at Rally in Tally. The bills advocate for sexual violence prevention training, telehealth, and Bright Futures. All three bills were presented by Student Body President Selma Besirevic and passed by the SG Senate with unanimous consent.
LAW
#Conflict Management#Conflict Resolution#The Undergraduate Senate#Ubuntu Conventions#The Daily#Stanford University#The Undergraduate Ssenate#The Faculty Senate
Sand Hills Express

Texas Senate passes controversial transgender student athletes bill

The Texas Senate passed a bill Friday night requiring transgender public school athletes to compete on teams that match their birth gender, not the gender they identify with. The controversial bill, which passed in the Texas House on Thursday, will head to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk if the House approves an amendment to the legislation’s terminology.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Austin American-Statesman

Texas Senate, moving with haste, passes transgender sports bill

Moving with haste, the Texas Senate approved legislation Friday night that would require transgender students to play public school sports according to the "biological sex" listed on their birth certificate. Republican senators sped matters by skipping a public hearing on House Bill 25, eliminating a step that had brought hundreds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
interlochenpublicradio.org

Senate passes bill expanding medical marijuana license eligibility

The state Senate Wednesday advanced a bill that would allow individuals convicted of marijuana-related offenses to participate in the medical marijuana industry. Under the 2016 Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act, anyone convicted of a felony within the last 10 years or a misdemeanor within the last 5 years was shut out from gaining a state license. HB 4295 would add an exception to make them eligible.
CONGRESS & COURTS
pennbizreport.com

Senators introduce bill to help fossil fuel workers in changing energy industry

U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Tina Smith (D-MN) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) introduced the American Energy Worker Opportunity Act Thursday, which is designed to help transition energy workers from fossil fuels to renewable sources. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Battalion Texas AM

Student Senate discusses changes to A&M’s COVID-19 guidelines

The Texas A&M Student Senate recognizes the implications of COVID-19 and demands a change from the university. The Student Senate held a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 6, and discussed a resolution concerning changes to A&M’s COVID-19 guidelines. This resolution, which passed unanimously, aims to increase access to resources for students with COVID-19 or students that are close contacts, as well as to provide incentives for students to get regularly tested.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
umassmedia.com

Meet the Undergraduate Student Government

In universities and high schools across the United States, student governments exist to advocate and represent the needs of the student body. At UMass Boston, the Undergraduate Student Government exists to support the student body through a variety of means, including meeting administration and passing legislation supporting the student body. The role of the student government is to serve the student body and ensure their needs are met. The value and importance of a student government cannot be understated, particularly in such a large university such as UMass Boston. This article will introduce the student government and the leadership that ensures that the student government acts in accordance with its bylaws and serves the student body in the best possible means.
BOSTON, MA
capenews.net

Senate Passes Bill Granting Expansion Of Mail-In, Early Voting Rights

A bill expanding early voting and voting-by-mail in Massachusetts was overwhelmingly passed by the Senate on Wednesday, October 6. The bill still needs the approval of the House. This comprehensive voting reform bill permanently codifies the popular mail-in and early voting options used in Massachusetts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc45.com

NC Senator introduces bill to give gun owners increased access to public lands

WASHINGTON, DC — A North Carolina Senator, along with nine GOP colleagues, has introduced a bill that would allow gun owners increased access to public lands. U.S. Senator Thom Tillis introduced the Recreational Lands Self Defense Act, which he said would restore Second Amendment rights of people on lands managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CoinTelegraph

US Senator Warren introduces bill to study crypto’s role in ransomware

As cryptocurrency adoption continues apace in the United States, lawmakers want to better understand how it’s used — for both legal and illegal purposes. The Ransom Disclosure Act, introduced by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Deborah Ross, would require victims of ransomware attacks to disclose information about ransom payments to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

New York Times board member calls on Kyrsten Sinema to leave Democratic Party, become independent

New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle last week called for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to leave the Democratic Party and become an independent. In a Friday op-ed, Cottle cited the moderate Democrat's split with others in her party on major issues related to President Biden's Build Back Better agenda as a reason she should consider leaving and suggested her departure could wind up "being positive for all involved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Senate Democrats release 9 spending bills

Senate Democrats released nine spending bills this afternoon as a way to get fiscal 2022 negotiations moving with the House, which has approved most of its own spending measures. Senate Democrats are proposing $44.63 billion for Interior and environment programs, billions of dollars more than in fiscal 2021. A House-passed...
CONGRESS & COURTS

