Undergraduate Senate unanimously passes Ubuntu Bill, introducing guidelines for conflict management between student groups

In universities and high schools across the United States, student governments exist to advocate and represent the needs of the student body. At UMass Boston, the Undergraduate Student Government exists to support the student body through a variety of means, including meeting administration and passing legislation supporting the student body. The role of the student government is to serve the student body and ensure their needs are met. The value and importance of a student government cannot be understated, particularly in such a large university such as UMass Boston. This article will introduce the student government and the leadership that ensures that the student government acts in accordance with its bylaws and serves the student body in the best possible means.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO