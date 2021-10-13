Gas prices expected to increase again

DES MOINES — Crude oil prices are starting to rise, which means gasoline prices will certainly follow, according to Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for AAA Iowa. The weather is getting colder and refineries are starting to switch to the winter blends of fuel. “You might see an increase at the gas pump soon,” Mitts says. “That would be a couple of cents that goes toward this specific factor. The good news is, in Iowa, the gas price average is roughly $3.04 which is well below the national average of $3.27.”