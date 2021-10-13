CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

How often do fully vaccinated people die from rare breakthrough infections of COVID?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the 6,617 vaccinated people who have died in the U.S., 86% were 65 or older, 44% were female. Unvaccinated people are eight times more likely to be infected. For first time in months, less than 5% of Florida COVID-19 test results are positive. Note: We're all in on covering...

Comments / 19

The Devil
4d ago

People wake up, just think about it for a second, why is the government pushing a vaccine that doesn't work and they know it doesn't. #2 Why are health care workers , police and military giving up their careers, not because it's a great vaccine #3 Maybe they did their research and found out it causes health issues and deaths, or maybe they don't know the long term effects on their lives ?

Reply(1)
5
Christopher Kent
5d ago

"vaccinated people die from rare breakthrough infections of COVID?"... 6,617 have "died" after being vaccinated. That's not the number of breakthrough cases, that's the number that died. yet somehow, breakthrough cases are "rare"? If 99% survive as is the rough number for survival without a vaccine, that means cases must exceed 661,700 cases +/-... I wouldnt call that "rare" and since the mantra is once vaccinated, you don't get as sick or die from covid, I imagine the number of breakthrough cases is even higher.

Reply(5)
2
 

Related
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's When the COVID Pandemic Will End

So, the big question on all inquiring minds today is when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Let's face it, we all have been impacted in some way by this pandemic and although we have made huge strides in the war against COVID, we are still dealing with outbreaks both nationally and internationally, hospitalizations, deaths, and catastrophic economic, social and political repercussions from this pandemic. So when will it end? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Texas Teacher With Booster Shot Dies Of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated teacher in Texas who also received a booster shot has died of COVID-19 complications last week, officials from the Richardson Independent School District have announced. District officials said Monday that Eroletta Piascyk was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was expected to recover before she passed...
TEXAS STATE
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Grim Warning

With 100,000 COVID cases per day in America, the coronavirus pandemic isn't ending, even though cases may be ebbing. With more than half the country still unvaccinated, there is no end in sight. With this in mind, infectious disease expert Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB Medicine, appeared on Grey TV's Full Court Press with Greta Van Sustern to issue a warning. Read on for five essential slides—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

37 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Died Of COVID-19 Last Week

Nearly 40 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts died of COVID-19 in the past week, according to the state’s health department. As per data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, at least 37 residents died of the novel coronavirus between Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 despite being fully vaccinated. The deaths represent 0.006% of the state’s fully vaccinated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNBC

WHO says unvaccinated people are 'dying unnecessarily' from Covid as hospitals fill

Some 56 countries fell short of the WHO's goal of getting 10% of their populations immunized against the virus by the end of September. "Not meeting that target is heartbreaking," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for Covid. "If we had used the more than 6 billion vaccines that have been administered today differently, we would be in a very, very different situation right now."
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Man Paralyzed After Needle Breaks, Stays In His Body While Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

A 22-year-old man in India has been paralyzed after a needle broke and remained inside his body as he was getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The man, identified as Indresh Ahirwar, got jabbed at a vaccination camp in Lalitpur, a district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on Sept. 9. A few hours later, he developed fever and blistering in his hands. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment after his condition deteriorated, reported News 18.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Have you seen posts claiming the FDA ‘admitted’ the COVID vaccine kills people? That’s completely false

A member of the general made an unsubstantiated claim during the open public comment portion of a livestreamed FDA advisory board hearing on Sept. 17, claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines are killing at least two people for every person they save. Anti-vaccination groups online seized on the comments and claimed that the FDA panel itself made ‘admitted’ this ‘fact.’
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These 2 States Have Handled COVID the Worst, Virus Expert Says

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

6,617 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19: CDC

More than 6,000 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Oct. 4, the CDC has received reports of 6,617 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated Americans. Of the total number of deaths, 86% or 5,660 occured in people aged 65 and older; 44% or 2,902 occured in female patients; and 15% or 968 involved patients who did not exhibit coronavirus-related symptoms or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Fully Vaccinated 21-Year-Old Student Dies of COVID-19

A 21-year-old student whose family said he had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 died of the respiratory infection Monday. Shawn Kuhn was a senior studying exercise and sports science at the University of Georgia, where he had made the Dean’s List. His older sister, Sharla Brook, told The Red & Black, the school’s paper, that her brother had been inoculated against the coronavirus but that he still spent six weeks fighting pneumonia brought on by COVID-19. His father Timothy wrote on Facebook, “You were everything your mother and I could have ever asked for and so much more… Just know that your mother and I love you more than you could ever imagine and we could not be any more proud of the man you grew to be.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

