Interactive Map: See the top Halloween costumes in each state

By Justyn Melrose, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXUcu_0cPms5zy00

( WGHP ) — If you’re still trying to figure out what you’re going to dress as for Halloween, you’re not alone.

Google resurrected its “ Frightgeist ” tool once again to explore the latest Halloween trends for 2021 and released the state-by-state data for September 2020.

Last year's breakdown includes plenty of trendy topics such as Harley Quinn, Fortnight and Black Widow, as well as some more evergreen costumes such as rabbits, zombies and dinosaurs.

A total of 12 states had "witch" top their list, so if you're looking for something unique in California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah or Wisconsin, you'll want to steer clear of pointy hats and brooms.

Candy corn brat? One meat market unveils ‘Spook’Toberfest sausage

In fact, witches were on the top 5 list for 34 states, making it the most popular costume in the country.

Dinosaurs came up on the list for 28 states, and Harley Quinn followed with 21 states.

But that's 2020. What if you're looking for something brand spanking new for 2021?

Google pulled from the top 500 costume searches in the U.S. to determine the most popular costumes in a variety of categories.

Top Costumes

  1. Squid Game
  2. Gorilla
  3. Britney Spears
  4. Carnage
  5. Venom

Top Couples Costumes

  1. Trixie and Timmy Turner
  2. Bonnie and Clyde
  3. Skid and Pump
  4. Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  5. Cosmo and Wanda

Top Baby Costumes

  1. Squid Game
  2. Little Red Riding Hood
  3. Spider
  4. Peter Pan
  5. Addams Family

