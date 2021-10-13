Several Important Catalysts Hit a Market Looking for Direction
The S&P 500 and DJIA have been undergoing corrective action for nearly six weeks as investors grapple with inflationary pressures, the likelihood of less Fed accommodation, supply chain issues, higher energy prices, and a variety of other challenges as it tries to shed the impact of the COVID crisis. In addition, third-quarter earnings reports will start to hit today and will have a significant impact on the market mood.realmoney.thestreet.com
