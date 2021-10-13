CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Several Important Catalysts Hit a Market Looking for Direction

By Authors
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 and DJIA have been undergoing corrective action for nearly six weeks as investors grapple with inflationary pressures, the likelihood of less Fed accommodation, supply chain issues, higher energy prices, and a variety of other challenges as it tries to shed the impact of the COVID crisis. In addition, third-quarter earnings reports will start to hit today and will have a significant impact on the market mood.

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Stock Futures Slip, China Slows, Apple 'Unleashed', Delta-Plus Mutation - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, October 18:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Slip Ahead of Busy Earnings Week, Oil Surge. U.S. equity futures slipped lower Monday, while oil prices extended their near-term rally into a ninth consecutive week, as concerns over surging inflation pressures and the weakest China growth rate in more than a year tamed optimism linked to a strong start to the third quarter earnings season.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Peabody Energy provides preliminary third-quarter update, and stock rallies

Peabody Energy Corp. said Monday it expects to report third-quarter revenue of $670 million to $690 million, net of $238 million of unrealized mark-to-market losses from hedges. The FactSet revenue consensus was $876.8 million. Shares of the coal producer shot up 3.7% in premarket trading. The company said it expects after-tax net loss from continuing operations of $55 million to $75 million, while coal sales to customers were more than $900 million to reached the highest level in seven quarters. The company is expected to report full third-quarter results on Oct. 28, with analysts surveyed by FactSet expecting Peabody to swing to earnings of 83 cents a share from a loss of 66 cents a year ago. The stock has rocketed 562.2% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures post back-to-back declines

Gold futures settled lower on Monday for a second straight session, with prices failing to find support despite losses in most global stock markets. Gold "buyers are showing strength every time that the price is getting closer to the support zone of $1,750 per ounce," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis Money. However, the rebound to $1,800 last week was "probably too quick and sellers again added pressure on gold." December gold declined by $2.60, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $1,765.70 an ounce.
MARKETS
Street.Com

Overbought/Oversold Readings Can Help Target Trades

Stocks quotes in this article: CAL, DBI, JOAN, QRTEA, EBIX. Early October saw the S&P 500 reach its most oversold level in more than a full yearThe previous most recent oversold reading came just ahead of last year's Presidential electionWe all know now that was a spectacular time to be buying sharesSix other, relatively oversold, periods each gave rise to very tradable short-term rallies as shown belowSin...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Earnings Reports#Catalysts#Fed#Covid#Cpi
Street.Com

A Negative Market Narrative Does Battle With Positive Price Action

Currently the bears have some pretty convincing arguments against further market upside. China's economic growth is slowing, and inflation is being driven by supply-chain problems and increased energy prices. Interest rates are rising, and central banks are running out of ammunition. Bears will also claim that valuations are unreasonable and much of the market is in a bubble.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Upstart stock drops after double downgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. are off 3.6% in Monday morning trading after Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock two notches, to underperform from buy, writing that he sees "little room for upside" with shares up roughly 800% on the year. The S&P 500 has gained about 19% so far in 2021. Schindler wrote that Upstart sees opportunity in the auto-lending market after having success with its artificial-intelligence-driven personal-loan business, though this new market comes with its own challenges. "Although auto loans represent a much larger [total addressable market], we also highlight the higher barriers to entry with more competitors and established, well-capitalized institutions," Schindler wrote. Upstart's current valuation embeds "premature optimism on Upstart's ability to take material shares in the auto-lending space," he continued. Schindler raised his price objective to $300 from $200 in his note to clients. Shares recently changed hands near $375.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Street.Com

The Market's Charts Are Giving Split Signals

While the markets advanced Friday, they did so with generally negative internals as market breadth was negative. The end result, in our opinion, was the charts ended up giving mixed signals. Several indexes violated their near-term resistance levels, and others registered "gravestone doji" candlestick patterns typically associated with tops. While...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Earnings Are for Trading, Not Investing

The title of this article may sound very controversial, especially given the focus everyone has right now, but I think it is the correct way to think about this earnings seasonAt the best of times, quarterly earnings reports and earnings calls provide insights into how a company's strategy is working and where the company is headedWe, as investors...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Albertsons Merits a Look at Its Charts After Earnings and a Dividend Hike

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) reported its second-quarter results before the opening bell here on Monday. The stock of the supermarket operator is moving up in pre-market activity on improved earnings and a 20% dividend increase, so let's take a quick look at the charts and indicators. In this daily bar...
RETAIL
Street.Com

Devon Energy Is Going Higher: Here's My Price Target

One Real Money subscriber recently asked my opinion of Devon Energy ( DVN) . , a stock that has soared in 2021. Let's take a look at the charts and indicators of DVN. In the daily bar chart of DVN, below, we can see that prices have risen four-fold in the past 12 months. Impressive. The shares are trading above the rising 50-day moving average line and above the rising 200-day line.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Street.Com

Tesla Stock Jumps As Wedbush Forecasts 'Across The Board' Q3 Earnings Beat

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares bumped higher Monday ahead of the clean-energy carmaker's third quarter earnings later this week, with Wedbush analysts Dan Ives expecting an 'across the board beat' following record deliveries and surging China sales. Tesla, which moved more than 241,000 cars over the...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Market Rotates Into Big-Cap Growth Names

Stocks ended the day with slightly negative breadth of about 3,700 gainers to 4,300 decliners, but there was some interesting rotational action taking place. The primary winners were bigger-cap, growth names. A couple of good examples are TaskUs (TASK) and the Beauty Health Company (SKIN) . The IBD 50 exchange-traded fund (FFTY) gained 2.2%, and the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) gained 1%, due mainly to the FATMAAN names.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Digs Into Bank Earnings, Says This Stock Still Has Some Issues

On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said the upbeat third-quarter earnings released last week from big banks have changed the tone of the stock market, which has recently seen some sharp volatility. Although Citigroup Inc’s (NYSE: C) numbers came in better than expected, the quarter still had “some...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow lags behind as stocks end mostly higher ahead of earnings

Stocks ended mostly higher Monday as investors prepared for a busy week of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the positive tone, losing around 36 points, or 0.1%, to end near 35,259, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 rose around 15 points, or 0.3%, to close near 4,486, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 124 points, or 0.8%, finishing near 15,022. Shares of Walt Disney Co. , down 3%, were the biggest drag on the Dow, falling after being downgraded to equal-weight from overweight by Barclays.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy