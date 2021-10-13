CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border will open to vaccinated Canadians starting in early November

By Nate Benson (WGRZ)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 19 months, vaccinated Canadians will be allowed to cross into Western New York. Rep. Brian Higgins' office confirmed to WGRZ that the border will reopen in early November. Higgins is holding a news conference this morning at the Peace Bridge to discuss the reopening. Americans have been able to...

WNYT

U.S.- Canadian border opening to fully-vaccinated in early November

Sen. Chuck Schumer said Tuesday night the U.S.-Canadian border will reopen at land crossings to the fully-vaccinated starting in early November. This will mark the first nonessential bilateral crossings since March 2020, Schumer's office said. The Canadian government opened its side of the border to vaccinated U.S. travelers two months...
U.S. POLITICS
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
State
New York State
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Brian Higgins
The Independent

China drafts new law that will see parents punished if children exhibit ‘very bad behaviour’

Parents of children who exhibit “very bad behaviour” or commit crimes could soon be punished in China under a new law.Parents and guardians will be reprimanded and could be ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find any criminal or “very bad behaviour” in their children, according to the draft of the family education promotion bill that will be reviewed by the Chinese government this week.“There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause,” said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National...
EDUCATION
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

Trump wanted to slash the federal government. But federal agencies are doing just fine.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series on current challenges facing the federal bureaucracy from “Rethinking Our Democracy.” A joint initiative by the Center for Effective Government (@UChicagoCEG) at the University of Chicago and Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy), “Rethinking our Democracy” produces written series on key areas of institutional and democratic reform. All other articles can be found here.
POTUS
Sentinel

Health alert for the drug Losartn

This National Institute on Food Drug Surveillance (Invima) has declared a health alert on health by the drug , a Losartn . This has been the drug used to treat high blood pressure , also known as hypertension or high blood pressure . In fact, this own importer of the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
pncguam.com

New COVID cases drop to double digits at 91

On Monday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 out of 200 tests performed on October 17. Three (3) cases were identified through contact tracing. An additional 78 cases were also reported today as a result of complete analysis and case submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Pope Francis Comes Out Swinging Against COVID Vaccine Patents, Tech Giants, And Capitalism

Pope Francis, it turns out, has a lot to say about the many social injustices happening in the world, and their perpetrators. Speaking virtually at the fourth World Meeting of Popular Movements on Saturday, Francis covered issues that ranged from the pandemic and subsequent inequality of vaccine distribution to the murder of George Floyd, the ongoing hunger crisis, the fossil fuel industry, and tech giants, calling on the powerful entities of the planet to step up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
cbslocal.com

Colin Powell, Military Leader And First Black US Secretary Of State, Dies

(CNN) — Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, has died from complications from Covid-19, his family said on Facebook. He was 84.
POLITICS
