Evictions are underway at a camp set up by anti-HS2 protesters in Buckinghamshire. The Wendover Active Resistance (WAR) camp, by the A413 London Rd in Wendover, was established by activists in January 2020 in protest at the development of Britain’s second dedicated high speed railway.They have dug an extensive underground tunnel at the site. Four had been evicted so far, while a fifth left voluntarily, a spokesperson said on Monday.Among those still occupying the tunnel is activist Dan Hooper, 48, also known as ‘Swampy’.He is one of six HS2 Rebellion protesters who recently walked free from court after facing...

U.K. ・ 8 DAYS AGO