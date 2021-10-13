CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts center names Janet Gamache as interim executive director

 6 days ago

Janet Gamache has been named interim executive director for Mount Dora Center for the Arts, stepping in for Nancy Zinkofsky, who has left the position. A prior board member of the organization, Gamache is well-known in the community and runs the Mount Dora Craft Festival, which is one of the top-ranked festivals in America, as rated by Sunshine Artist magazine.

