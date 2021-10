CANTON—Canton High School seniors, Abbigale DeRenzy and Josh Fuller, have been chosen as the Canton Elks Lodge #626 Teens of the Month for September. Abbigale has been involved in the following activities during high school: Club Unify, Giant Pride, Youth Leadership Academy, Little Giant Force, softball, soccer, National Honor Society and Spanish Club. Abbigale is also enrolled in the Running Start program which is a program where she is dual enrolled at the high school and Spoon River College.

CANTON, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO