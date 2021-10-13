Attacking the foundation of freedom

The truth is an interesting concept. There are many types of truth, or is there only one truth? If one looks only at facts, there is one truth. But when people get to infuse their own fears and perceptions based upon unsubstantiated rumor, which then gets reported by a lazy and complicit media, a new “truth” becomes established in people’s’ minds. Gone are the days when the media consists of hard-working journalists looking for a story, upon finding one researching every angle in order to report fairly and then presenting the facts. When conflicting reports are evident, both sides should be given an opportunity to express their views in order to let the public decide on their own. When fair and factual reporting does not occur one can assume that either the reports were intentionally biased or the people doing the reporting were negligent in their duties.

GLEN ELLYN, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO