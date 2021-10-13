Attacking the foundation of freedom
Our republic has weathered many storms. Typically, these storms come from outside our country (enemy attacks, weather, and more recently the internet). External assaults bring us together, promote a united response, and bring out the best of who we are as a people. However, when we are attacked internally (riots, social degeneration, rewriting of our history, and now the erosion of trust in our institutions and our elections), our ability to unite becomes so frayed that we are unable to overcome the division and hatred permeating our current society.
