Caitlyn Quwenikov, the chamber's director of member services, was appointed after Roy Gugliotta's dismissal.Caitlyn Quwenikov, the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's director of member services, has been selected as the chamber's interim chief executive officer. "Caitlyn steps naturally into this role and will continue to lead the chamber as we move forward serving and supporting our business community," the Tualatin Chamber's board of directors stated in an announcement released Monday, Oct. 11. The chamber let CEO Roy Gugliotta go Sept. 30 after less than eight months at the helm of the organization, saying only that they had hoped "to move in...

7 DAYS AGO