Patsy Cline is considered one of the most influential vocalists of the 20th century, one of country music’s true legends. But sadly, her career was cut short. At 30 years old, she had only sung for perhaps 10 years in all, and only started to achieve well-deserved fame just a few years before losing her life in a 1963 plane crash. While she had only a brief recording career, she had dozens of hits that cracked the Billboard top 100 like “Crazy,” “Faded Love” and “Sweet Dreams,” all featured in "Always … Patsy Cline," running until Oct. 17 at the Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St., Meadville.

