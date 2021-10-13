Celebrating Florida’s native plants
Over 500 visitors turned out for presentations, exhibitors, vendors, tours, and food at the Lake County Wildflower Festival on Oct. 2, held at Green Isle Gardens in Groveland. According to Melanie Simon, president of the Passionflower Chapter of Florida Native Plant Society, “The family-friendly event was planned to increase awareness of Florida native plants and native plant communities that shelter and feed wildlife, protect our watersheds and filter our drinking water, and provide wonderful recreational opportunities.”www.midfloridanewspapers.com
