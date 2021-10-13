Caregiver Corner: Helping each other

Although my elderly mother has some physical health issues as well as some signs of memory loss, she has emphatically refused to move to any kind of senior living community. She fired three different in-home aides that I hired to assist her. Finally, I made the commitment to move into her home. I’m here to help, I want to help – but she stubbornly insists that she does not want my help with anything. At this point, I am frustrated, hurt and angry. I’m out of solutions, do you have any?