On Monday, October 18, 2021, LMSD will not only welcome our new Superintendent, Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, we will also debut a new look for our District website. Our web address, www.lmsd.org, will remain the same, as will the addresses for all of the individual school pages, but we hope you'll find our refreshed site easier to navigate and the resources you're looking for easier to find. As we work with our provider to launch the website refresh, beginning Friday afternoon, you may see some old pages and new pages, depending on where you navigate. But the plan is to have it all "good to go" by Monday morning.

