SENECA LAKE — On Oct. 6, Seneca Lake experienced one of the most widespread harmful algal bloom (HAB) events since the Pure Waters HAB program began in 2014. After two days of blooms along the north shore (Geneva and State Park waterfront), volunteers reported more blooms at the same locations Wednesday morning. By mid-day, volunteers along the Northwest shore, from Long Point to Geneva, reported and documented extensive blooms along the shoreline and well out into the lake. In addition, the Hobart and William Smith research vessel William Scandling, also reported blooms in the middle of the lake.

GENEVA, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO