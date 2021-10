Last week, Facebook and Instagram experienced a shutdown that nobody saw coming. The apps were temporarily unavailable for much of the day, which had a much bigger impact than simply not being able to post a picture of your lunch or what you were doing at the moment. For marketers, it meant that a key way to reach their audiences suddenly became unavailable. While the issues were resolved in one day, it brings up a good point about our marketing efforts. When one form of marketing fails, what do we do? Or rather, when an entire campaign fails, what do we do?

