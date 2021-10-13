CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Groceries and gas in the Cove area of Panama City? 2 native sons are making it happen

News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY — The drive to purchase a handful of bananas or fill the gas tank no longer will be miles away for most residents who live in the Cove. The historic district once known for its canopied residential blocks soon will have a market of its own. Chris Cramer and his older brother Will Cramer — both of local car dealership Bill Cramer Chevrolet Buick GMC — are in the design phase of opening a market that meets the common needs of area residents.

