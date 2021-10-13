PHS Field Hockey Tops Lawrence in Clash of Powers As Rebak Helps Spearhead Superb Defensive Effort
AMAZING GRACE: Princeton High field hockey player Grace Rebak, left, controls the ball last Friday against Lawrence High. Senior star defender Rebak helped spearhead the back line as PHS edged Lawrence 3-2 in showdown of powerhouses. The Tigers, who improved to 11-0 with the win, are next in action when they compete in the Mercer County Tournament. PHS is seeded second in the MCT and hosts No. 15 Hamilton West in an opening round contest on October 13. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)www.towntopics.com
