Senior Star Lependorf Gets Redemption at 2nd Singles As PHS Girls’ Tennis Tops Hightstown in Sectional Semis
SECOND CHANCE: Princeton High girls' tennis player Bella Lependorf hits a backhand last Thursday against Hightstown in the Central Jersey Group 3 sectional semifinals. Senior Lependorf posted a 6-0, 6-0 win over Diana Kalajdzic to help the third-seeded Tigers edge the second-seeded Rams 3-2.Lependorf had opened the season by losing a three-setter against the Rams as PHS dropped a 3-2 nail-biter to Hightstown. The Tigers, who improved to 7-1 with the victory, were slated to play at top-seeded WW/P-North in the sectional final on October 12 with the victor advancing to the state Group 3 semis on October 14 at Mercer County Park. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
