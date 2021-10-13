CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

3 people found dead in remote area on south side of Indianapolis

By Daniel Bradley, Mary Farucci
WRTV
WRTV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ayulC_0cPmndcg00

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were found dead Tuesday night in a remote area on the south side of Indianapolis, police said.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer working in an off-duty capacity for a nearby business found two bodies just before 8 p.m. while making a routine check of the area along a property in the 4400 block of South Meridian Street near Interstate 465.

A third body was found later in the investigation after additional officers were called to the scene.

Michael James, 22, Abdulla Mubarak, 17, and Joseph Thomas, 18, all died from gunshot wounds, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

IMPD/Photo Provided
Joseph Thomas

On Tuesday afternoon, IMPD asked for the public's assistance with locating Thomas after he was last seen Oct. 10 in the 200 block of East Hanna Avenue, about a mile away from where he was found.

Photo provided/Jake Weller WRTV

IMPD Officer William Young said the remote location complicated the investigation. Young said investigators used all-terrain vehicles to move around and search the area.

"With a rural area or wooded area next to an interstate, it makes the investigation that much more tough for our investigators," Young said. "However, our investigators will be very thorough in this investigation and they will continue to turn over every leaf, speak with community members."

Police have not released information about what might have led to their deaths. IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD Detective Jose Torres by phone at 317-327-3475 or email at Jose.Torres@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477.


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Cars
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impd Photo#Jake Weller Wrtv#Jose Torres Indy Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WRTV

WRTV

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy