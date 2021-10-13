CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparked by Junior Star Romano’s Finishing Touch, PDS Girls’ Soccer Primed for Postseason Success

Cover picture for the articleGOAL-ORIENTED: Princeton Day School girls’ soccer player Grace Romano goes after the ball in a 2020 game. Last Wednesday, junior striker Romano tallied two goals to help PDS defeat Pingry 3-1. A day later, Romano chipped in a goal to help the Panthers defeat Gill St. Bernard’s 3-1 in the opening round of the state Prep B tournament. PDS, now 7-2-2, plays at Newark Academy on October 16 and then hosts Hopewell Valley on October 18. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)

