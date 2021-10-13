CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsville, NJ

Petrone Gives His All on Both Sides of the Ball As PHS Football Loses 30-7 to Robbinsville

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE JAX SHOW: Princeton High football senior star Jaxon Petrone gets ready to throw a pass in a game earlier this season. Last Saturday against visiting Robbinsville, quarterback/safety Petrone had a busy day passing for 172 yards and making several crunching tackles in the secondary. Petrone’s efforts weren’t enough as PHS fell 30-7 to the Ravens. The Tigers, now 1-5, host Camden Catholic (4-2) on October 15 under the lights for Homecoming. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)

