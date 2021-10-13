Overcoming Windy Conditions, Tough Monmouth Team, PU Football Rallies for 31-28 Victory, Improving to 4-0
ROARING BACK: Princeton University football player Jacob Birmelin dives into the end zone in recent action. Last Saturday at Monmouth, senior star receiver Birmelin made nine catches for 109 yards to help Princeton rally from a 21-6 third quarter deficit to pull out a 31-28 victory over the Hawks. The Tigers, now 4-0, play at Brown (1-3) on October 16. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)www.towntopics.com
