CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL MVP watch 2021: Ranking the top candidates, eight quarterbacks in contention and who is rising

By Courtney Cronin
ABC30 Fresno
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL's Most Valuable Player race is starting to come together five weeks into the 2021 season, with a host of quarterbacks emerging on the short list of MVP candidates. The leader of the league's only remaining undefeated team is tied for the best Vegas odds and, unsurprisingly, has the most first-place votes from our panel. Those jockeying for the front-runner spot have 13 more weeks to make their case.

abc30.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Larry Brown Sports

Jaylon Smith addresses reason Cowboys cut him

In a somewhat surprising move earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Jaylon Smith — a 2016 second-round pick out of Notre Dame and one-time Pro Bowler. The reason why Dallas cut Smith quickly became evident, however. Despite owing him $7.2 million, the Cowboys made the decision based on...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Buccaneers#Cowboys#Rams#American Football#Espn Chalk#Arizona Cardinals 2021#Cardinals#Nfc
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend had so much to celebrate during Bills’ win

The WAGs of the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a blowout of their own during Sunday’s 40-0 beatdown on the Houston Texans. Quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams arrived at Highmark Stadium in a swanky party bus with fellow Buffalo WAGs Shae Spady, Hillary Trubisky, Meghan Hughes and Meg DiMarco before kickoff. The former cheerleader shared photos to her Instagram story throughout the day, documenting the group’s luxe game-day itinerary, popping champagne, and sporting custom-made Bills jackets.
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
FanSided

3 games the Cowboys must win to finish off the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys have the chance to clinch the NFC East title this season by winning these three games. The NFC East division was the joke of the entire league last season, with the Washington Football Team falling backwards into the title thanks to the tank-inspired decision-making by former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. But in 2021, it is evident that Dallas Cowboys are the easy, runaway favorites to win the division.
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reacts To Jaylon Smith Getting Released

Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner. After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran linebacker, Dallas decided it was best to part ways.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy