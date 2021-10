It's trick-or-treating season, and the kids know that means candy, tons and tons of candy. As a parent, you're likely looking for places or events you can take them where they not only get their weight in candy but where they can be safe doing so as well. The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office in partnership with South Bend, Indiana-based non-profit, 525 Foundation and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), is giving you and the kids both during their upcoming "Say Boo to Drugs" trick-or-treating event at Bosse Field on Evansville's north side.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO