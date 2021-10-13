CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville County, SC

Greenville's Grand Bohemian Hotel opening pushed to spring 2022: Business notes

By Stephanie Mirah smirah@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grand Bohemian Hotel in Greenville — the huge, lodge-like structure under construction along the edge of Falls Park — has amended its opening date to spring 2022. Previously projected to open this winter, the project is now expected to be complete in April, a media representative for The Kessler Collection said. The hotel, meant to mimic the look of a western lodge, broke ground in 2019 at 13 E. Camperdown Way.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Piedmont, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Greenville, SC
City
Greer, SC
Greenville County, SC
Lifestyle
City
Sunset, SC
County
Greenville County, SC
NBC News

Political world reacts to Colin Powell's death: 'A trailblazing leader'

Leaders around the world paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died at 84 of Covid-19 complications on Monday. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden paid tribute to Powell's foreign policy influence and trailblazing legacy as well their personal friendship.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Real Estate Company#Restaurants#The Grand Bohemian Hotel#The Post And Courier#The Kessler Collection#United Community Bank#Wyche#Bmw Charity Pro Am#Synnex Corporation#Thornblade Club#Breakfast Of Champions
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy