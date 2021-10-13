Greenville's Grand Bohemian Hotel opening pushed to spring 2022: Business notes

The Grand Bohemian Hotel in Greenville — the huge, lodge-like structure under construction along the edge of Falls Park — has amended its opening date to spring 2022. Previously projected to open this winter, the project is now expected to be complete in April, a media representative for The Kessler Collection said. The hotel, meant to mimic the look of a western lodge, broke ground in 2019 at 13 E. Camperdown Way.