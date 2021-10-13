CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Up next for Bloc83 in Glenwood South: 18-story tower with office, retail space

By Caleb Harshberger
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Plans for the newest tower in the burgeoning development in downtown Raleigh shows there's still an appetite for commercial office space.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Real Estate
City
Glenwood, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Triangle Business Journal

Beyond face value

As a white man from eastern North Carolina running a $4 million company based in North Raleigh, it’s hard to think that Jeff Vojta of Dilworth Coffee has ever faced a day of discrimination. But dig deeper and a more complete picture emerges.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Space
Triangle Business Journal

These 5 Triangle companies have raised more than $100 million in 2021

Triangle-area startups reported raising nearly $180 million in outside capital in the month of September alone. A sweep of securities filings and company disclosures show raises in multiple industries – from tech to crop sciences to biotech. The biggest raise of the month was that of AgBiome, an Research Triangle Park-based agtech firm that reported a $116 million raise Sept. 14.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Triangle Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Home repair business in Cary goes Ch. 7

Raleigh area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended Oct. 1, 2021. Year to date through Oct. 1, 2021, the court recorded 28 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -48 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
RALEIGH, NC
Triangle Business Journal

Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triangle

Comments / 0

Community Policy