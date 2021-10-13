NOTICE OF HEARING DRINKING WATER STATE REVOLVING FUND DRAFT 2022 INTENDED USE PLAN AND PROJECT PRIORITY LIST NORTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY Notice is hereby given that the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) will hold a public hearing at 10:00 a.
DRAFT 2022 INTENDED USE PLAN AND PROJECT PRIORITY LIST. Notice is hereby given that the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) will hold a public hearing at 10:00 a.m. on November 4, 2021. The public hearing will be held remotely via Microsoft Teams. Attendees may dial in by calling 701-328-0950 and entering phone conference ID 420 116 743#. To attend by computer or mobile app, visit deq.nd.gov/calendar.aspx and click on the event.www.inforum.com
Comments / 0