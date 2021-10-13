CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage, OK

Osage Nation sponsors youth trip to Tinker

Pawhuska Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Osage Nation is sponsoring a field trip to Tinker Air Force Base on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The trip is for area Native American youth in grades 6-12. Osage preference will be given. Osage Nation Education and Financial Assistance Departments are coordinating the trip with Tinker Air Force personnel to provide students an opportunity to tour the base and explore both military and civilian careers. This tour is the first step in a larger collaboration between Osage Nation Education and Financial Assistance Departments focused on providing career-minded opportunities to youth.

