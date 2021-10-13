AFC North Recap: The Steelers division hopes remain alive after Week 5

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT. Here are a few players on the Ravens that the Bolts must hone in on to come out victorious. The Chargers have faced some of the league’s top signal-callers early on, with Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr and now Jackson, who has imprinted himself in the MVP conversation. After being given the label of a running back who can pass by many early on in his career, Jackson has shown that he is the real deal at the position. A threat with both his arm and legs, Jackson has been one of the most challenging players in the league to effectively prepare for. He will look to build off a big performance in the Ravens’ Week 5 overtime win over the Colts, in which he completed 37 of 43 passes for 442 passing yards, 62 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

