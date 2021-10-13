CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

AFC North Recap: The Steelers division hopes remain alive after Week 5

By Jeff.Hartman
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth week of NFL football is behind us, and it was quite the week in the AFC North division. With that said, it is time to see how the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all did in the week that was. Time to take a...

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Fans love giving nicknames to their favorite athletes. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, “Iron” Mike Ditka, and countless others continue to be a part of the NFL culture. Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback. Per Jake Trotter, Garrett’s nickname for...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Harsh Message For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will always have his critics. But one ESPN analyst had an especially harsh message for the former No. 1 overall pick. On Friday’s edition of Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott didn’t hold back in criticizing the Browns quarterback. Scott called Mayfield “the most replaceable QB” in the NFL and believes that nobody does less with more than him.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#Ravens#Nfl Football#American Football#Afc North Recap#Green Bay Packers 25#Pittsburgh Steelers 27
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown just shaded the hell out of the Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown took a shot at the Steelers after beating the Patriots, even if it wasn’t fully intentional. Sometimes, we just say the wrong thing. It’s a classic case of going on autopilot, which Brown seems to do often at press conferences after a long, grinding football game.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kevin Stefanski Gives Update On Kareem Hunt Injury

The Cleveland Browns saw running back Kareem Hunt grab his leg in a non-contact play during the loss to the Arizona Cardinals tonight. Things went from bad to worse when Hunt was loaded on a cart and driven into the locker room. Hunt is a tough guy in every sense...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Ravens who pose biggest threat to Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT. Here are a few players on the Ravens that the Bolts must hone in on to come out victorious. The Chargers have faced some of the league’s top signal-callers early on, with Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr and now Jackson, who has imprinted himself in the MVP conversation. After being given the label of a running back who can pass by many early on in his career, Jackson has shown that he is the real deal at the position. A threat with both his arm and legs, Jackson has been one of the most challenging players in the league to effectively prepare for. He will look to build off a big performance in the Ravens’ Week 5 overtime win over the Colts, in which he completed 37 of 43 passes for 442 passing yards, 62 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Steelers fan runs on field, immediately embarrasses himself

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan runs onto the field during Sunday Night Football vs. the Seattle Seahawks. If the Sunday Night Football contest between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers was not doing it for you, check out this fan running onto Heinz Field like he had nothing left to lose.
NFL
NBC Sports

Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky takes leave after wife’s death

Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky is away from the team after the death of his wife. Rayme Olavsky was 45 years old. She and Jerry have three children. “The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavy hearts with the unfortunate passing of Rayme Olsavsky,” the team said in a statement. “Words cannot express our sadness for Jerry and the loss of his wife. We will continue to support Jerry through this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jerry and their entire families.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy