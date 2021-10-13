Loews Hotels & Co Breaks Ground on New $550 Million Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center
Loews Hotels & Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Loews Corporation (NYSE: L), has officially broken ground on the new $550 million Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center. Executives from the company were joined by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, former Mayor Jeff Williams, Chairman & Managing Partner of the Texas Rangers Ray Davis, The Cordish Companies' Director of Communications, Cari Furman, along with members of the Arlington City Council and other community and business leaders, to recognize and celebrate this milestone.www.hospitalitynet.org
Comments / 0