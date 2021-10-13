Pendragon appoints former DFS CEO Ian Filby as non-executive chairman
Pendragon has appointed former DFS chief executive Ian Filby as non-executive chairman as it sets out to deliver on its new, digitally-driven strategic priorities. Filby, who is also currently the non-executive chairman of fashion and lifestyle brand Joules PLC, will chair the AM100 car retail group’s Nomination Committee and serve on its Remuneration Committee after officially taking up his new role on November 1.www.am-online.com
