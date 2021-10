By Max Darrow SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (KPIX 5) – Hard hit by the pandemic, the Bay Area’s tourism industry is gearing up as the U.S. is set to loosen rules for international travelers vaccinated against COVID-19 starting next month. On November 8, COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed on foreign nationals will be lifted if they are fully vaccinated. Travelers will have to show proof of vaccination before boarding a plane into the United States. The policy allows for all FDA approved and authorized vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – or vaccines the World Health Organization has approved for emergency use,...

