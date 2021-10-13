CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCraig Kinross is an experienced software executive, entrepreneur and non-executive director. He brings more than 20 years leadership of fast-growth global technology businesses, including the last decade in the global sport, hospitality and entertainment industry. Kinross's current focus is on growing Cherry Hub, a company he co-founded in 2020, providing...

hospitalitynet.org

UK hotel trading ‘unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels by end of 2022’

Trading at UK hotels is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022 despite encouraging signs for hoteliers. UK hotel trading performance is set to improve next year as demand continues to return after Covid caused the most volatile trading period, according to research from PwC.
hospitalitynet.org

Laurence Barreau

Laurence Barreau has carried out most of her activity within large French hotel groups, for luxury and premium brand portfolios. From 2009 to 2014, she was Sofitel Europe Sales Director, then joined the Global Sales team as Business Development Director for Sofitel, MGallery and Pullman, where she implements the strategic commercial decisions and actions of luxury and high-end brands. range all over the world.
Hotel Online

iVvy Appoints Susan Forrester (AM) as Board Chair, Craig Kinross as Non-Executive Director

Leading Global Event Management and Venue Management Platform Adds Dynamic Leaders in Corporate Governance, SaaS and Hospitality as it Accelerates and Consolidates Growth in Anticipation of its Listing on the Australian Stock Exchange. QUEENSLAND, Australia – October 12, 2021 – iVvy, a modern, cloud-based event and venue management platform, appointed...
hospitalitynet.org

German Hotel Investment Market - Q3 2021 Update

In the first three quarters of 2021, approximately EUR 1.48 billion was invested in hotel properties in Germany. Compared to the same period last year (Q1-Q3 2020: EUR 1.70 billion), this represents a decline of about 13 percent. The reason for this, according to the internationally active real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield (C&W), is the extremely strong Q1 2020 (Q1 2020: EUR 1 billion), which was not yet affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Transaction activity was relatively even at around EUR 500 million per quarter. Portfolio transactions were the exception: out of 44 transactions, only three were concluded as portfolio deals. Individual property deals accounted for approximately 87 percent of transaction volume. The average transaction size was around EUR 34 million.
MarketWatch

Toymaker Spin Master creates venture arm

Spin Master Corp. announced the creation of a venture arm, Spin Master Ventures, that will make minority investments in the company's three core areas: toys, entertainment and digital games. The company will start by allocating $100 million to the venture group and focus on North America and Europe initially. The company has already made an investment in Nørdlight, a Stockholm-based mobile games company with more than 50 years of experience, and Hoot Reading, and online live tutoring service. "Spin Master Ventures will establish us as the partner of choice for entrepreneurs looking for capital to start and grow a business in the kids' space and will complement our acquisition strategy as well as bolster our product development pipeline," said Ronnen Harary, Spin Master co-founder and board chair, in a statement. Spin Master stock has gained 45.3% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 19.5% for the period.
hospitalitynet.org

Mariano Ceballos Promoted to Creative Director at Tambourine

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, is delighted to announce the promotion of Mariano Ceballos to the position of Creative Director. In the role, he will be responsible for all aspects of creative across the company’s portfolio of travel and hospitality clients.
Variety

ZDF Enterprises Acquires Major Stake in ‘Unorthodox’ Producer Real Film – Global Bulletin

ACQUISITION Expanding on their already fruitful non-fiction partnership, ZDF Enterprises and Studio Hamburg Production Group have agreed to a closer working relationship in fiction production starting in January of next year, when ZDF Enterprises will acquire a 49% stake in Real Film, a Studio Hamburg subsidiary. The purchase is currently awaiting approval from German antitrust authorities. “I am pleased to now extend the excellent collaboration that already exists in the non-fictional area with the Studio Hamburg Production Group to the fictional genre,” said ZDFE president and CEO Fred Burcksen. “Real Film is a great addition to our investment portfolio in fiction programs....
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Crocs appoints Victoria’s Secret Veteran as Chief Product and Merchandising Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 18, 2021: Crocs Inc. has tapped Lori Foglia as its SVP and chief product and merchandising officer. Foglia previously worked at Victoria’s Secret and L Brands, where she oversaw product commercialization for stores and the digital business. Foglia also served roles at Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters, Limited Brands, and Bloomingdales. In her new role, she will report to Crocs’ brand president Michelle Poole.  Oct. 15, 2021: Richard Sullivan has a...
hospitalitynet.org

David Cheek

Groups360, the leading online marketplace for meetings and events, today announces the promotion of David Cheek to chief financial officer, effective immediately. Cheek has been with the company since 2019, previously serving as corporate controller. He will now report directly to Kemp Gallineau, president and chief executive officer. In Cheek's...
hospitalitynet.org

M3 Launches M3 Expense Management, Powered by SIB, Offering Cost Reductions and Spend Analyses to Customers

M3, the hospitality sector’s #1 cloud-based accounting, financial and data management platform in North America, announced today M3 Expense Management, a cost-reduction and spend-analysis service powered by consulting firm SIB, to help M3 customers further identify cost-saving opportunities at a discounted rate with fast-track prioritization. Through M3 Expense Management, SIB...
hospitalitynet.org

SevenRooms Partners With Leading Digital Ordering & Delivery Platform Olo

NEW YORK - SevenRooms, a guest experience and retention platform for the hospitality industry, today announced a partnership with Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation. This partnership helps shared customers seamlessly manage their online ordering channels, while enabling more robust customer data capture for marketing and guest engagement touchpoints.
investing.com

3 Stocks Rated 'Strong Sell' to Avoid at All Costs

Even though the market indexes rallied last week on a stellar start to the third-quarter earnings season, inflation and supply chain concerns are worrying investors. So, we think it could be wise to avoid Carvana (CVNA), Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) now because they look significantly overvalued. Moreover, they are rated ‘Strong Sell’ in our proprietary rating system. Read on.The major stock market indexes rallied last week thanks to a solid start to the third-quarter earnings season. According to a Factset report, 80% of the S&P 500 companies that have so far reported third-quarter results have beaten EPS estimates, which is above the 76% five-year average.
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
Sourcing Journal

Welspun India Rolls Out Wel-Trak 2.0 Blockchain Traceability Tool

The Blockchain and AI-based traceability platform is set to capture all of Welspun India’s product lines and sustainability data points. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Daily Mail

Retail boss James Timpson is praised after announcing all menopausal employees can claim back their prescription costs for HRT

The CEO of retailer Timpson has been praised for offering all his employees the chance to claim back their prescription charges if they're prescribed HRT. James Timpson, 50, from Manchester, whose great-grandfather founded the chain which is best known for shoe repairs and cutting keys, took to Twitter to announce the new scheme for World Menopause Day.
hospitalitynet.org

Booking.com introduces “native ads”

For many hotels, the line between “distribution” and “marketing” has always been quite blurry. Mistakenly or not, commissions paid to OTAs have traditionally been considered a “distribution” cost, whereas it’s arguable that a big chunk of that is “marketing”. Curiously, “marketing” actions have traditionally been a separate line in the P&L named “marketing fees/investment” and have rarely been identified as “distribution” costs, when they might have.
