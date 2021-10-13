CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Shameless' Actor Ricarlo Flanagan Dead At 40, Weeks After Telling Fans 'Covid Is No Joke'

By Aisling O'Connor
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago

Ricarlo Flanagan has died at the age of 40.

The rapper's agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent, told PEOPLE that his client passed away over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

His cause of death was not confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKzHA_0cPmiGPS00
Source: @fatherflanagn/instagram

"Ricarlo was truly one of the nicest people on the planet, a wonderful performer and we are heartbroken by the news of his passing," Golfman told the publication.

On October 1, Flanagan tweeted that "covid is no joke. I don't wish this on anybody."

A GoFundMe was set up to bring Flanagan home to his family. "The news of a loved one's death is never something easy to hear, let alone if you are far away from the individual. Our dear friend has suddenly passed away and sadly was far from his family," the fundraiser read.

The GoFundMe described Flanagan as "a loving son, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend with many amazing talents. He brought laugher to every room he walked in. We would like to get him home to his family in Cleveland, Ohio, so his family can put him to rest. We ask that you please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Please help us with any contribution you are able to give. This will be greatly appreciated, not only by us but most importantly by his family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WM40J_0cPmiGPS00
Source: @fatherflanagn/instagram

The fundraiser has raised more than $18,000 of it's $10,000 goal.

Flanagan is best known for his appearances in Shameless, The Mick, and Insecure. In 2015, he made it to the semi-final of the Last Comic Standing.

Prior to his passing, Flanagan was slated to make his first film appearance in Emily the Criminal, with Aubrey Plaza and Theo Rossi.

He also released music under the name Father Flanagn. In September, he announced on Instagram that his fourth album, Both Sides Of The Brain, would be released in October.

Fans and friends took to social media to share tributes to Flanagan.

"My heart is broken," comedian Matt Rife tweeted. "I’ve known @FatherFlanagn for 10 years, from Ohio, he moved to LA after i did and was well on his way. One of the kindest people I’ve ever met and incredibly talented. I wish i could call you I’m asking y’all PLEASE help his family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCpYD_0cPmiGPS00
Source: @fatherflanagn/instagram

"This really sucks," stand-up comedian Jeff Horste wrote on Facebook. "One of the most sincere, supportive, and funniest humans I'll ever know. Life isn't fair. Tell your friends you love them."

"Ricarlo was one of the first comedians I ever met when I started comedy in Michigan and was far nicer than anyone needed to be to a dumb college kid trying to figure out how to do stand-up. Comedy’s worse today for the loss," comic Eli Yudin tweeted.

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

