This new social network allows you 100 posts—for life

Facebook says it’s designing a pair of augmented reality glasses that can add digital content to the world in front of us. They might be years away from shipping. And to be useful to us—to walk us through a pizza recipe or help us find the car keys—they need to offer a built-in assistant with some serious AI smarts. The challenge is getting enough video footage—shot from the perspective of the user—to train the assistant to make inferences about the world as seen through the lenses of the glasses.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO