World Cup qualifier between England and Hungary marred by crowd violence

Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell have been added to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.Roma striker Abraham has been out of the Three Lions’ fold since November 2020, while Chilwell, who made his first Premier League appearance of the season on Saturday, has replaced injured Chelsea team-mate Reece James The Football Association said in a statement: “Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham have been added to the England squad for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.Good to have you back with us, @BenChilwell and @tammyabraham! 🙌— England (@England) October 4, 2021“All players will report to...
Comments / 0