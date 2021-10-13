CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup qualifier between England and Hungary marred by crowd violence

By Aleks Klosok, Vasco Cotovio, George Ramsay
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FIFA World Cup qualifying game between England and Hungary was marred by crowd violence and a "racially aggravated offence," according to a statement from the London Metropolitan Police.

