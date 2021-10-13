Indian Wells 2021: Angelique Kerber vs Paula Badosa Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream for BNP Paribas Open
In the quarter-finals of the WTA-1000 Indian Wells 2021, World No. 15 and the 10th seeded Angelique Kerber will take on World No. 27 and the 21st seeded Paula Badosa. Runner-up at the 2019 Indian Wells, Angelique Kerber qualifies for her 5th quarter-final at the Indian Wells. Kerber was up against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic and went on to win the match 6-4, 6-1, her first straight-set victory this week after having won both of her previous matches in 3-sets. This will be her 5th quarter-final this season.firstsportz.com
