CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

BLACKPINK Will Not Accept Gifts Anymore; YG Entertainment Suggests Better Action To BLINKs

By K-News Writer
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK would no longer accept any gifts from their fans. In the K-pop industry, fans try to impress their idols by giving them lavish gifts during concerts and fan meetings. It became an intrinsic part of the K-pop world as people do it to express their love and gratitude toward their idol's works. With the help of the largest fanbases, some fans provide the top-of-the-top gift as they spend thousands of dollars for the K-pop stars.

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

BLACKPINK Lisa Shock: Here's Why Thai Rapper Missed BVLGARI Event in Paris; BLINKs Appeal Justice For Idol

BLACKPINK hyped their fans with the announcement about all members' participation in the Paris Fashion Week this year. While Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose already attended their brands' respective events, Lisa joined them only recently and left South Korea for France. Since Lisa is a brand ambassador of BVLGARI, many fans expected the Thai idol to join the exclusive event of the company.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

#YGTalkToUs and "LISA DESERVES BETTER" trend worldwide on Twitter as fans demand answers to why BLACKPINK's Lisa was not allowed to attend the BVLGARI event

Just a day ago, many Lisa fans were disappointed as the CEO of BVLGARI announced that the idol will not be participating in the brand's events in Milano this year. The BVLGARI CEO, Jean-Christophe Babin, explained that the BLACKPINK member will not be at the BVLGARI fashion show because her agency "prefers her not participating in events or shows." The CEO also expressed his disappointment as he wrote, "Lisa is in Paris but unfortunately due to COVID her agency doesn't want her to participate in the Event. Pity as we have an incredible Bvlgari event tomorrow in Milano and she won't attend."
BEAUTY & FASHION
International Business Times

Blackpink To Stop Accepting Gifts From Supporters; Fans Urged To Help The Needy Instead

Blackpink's management agency, YG Entertainment, has announced the group will no longer accept gifts from fans and urged supporters to express their love for its members by providing to those in need. The agency made the announcement Tuesday in response to the "overwhelming congratulatory presents" the famous girl group received...
CHARITIES
NME

BLACKPINK will no longer accept gifts from fans

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK have announced that they would no longer accept gifts from fans. On October 12, the group’s label YG Entertainment released a statement via its official website where it announced the new rules regarding gifts for fans, following “careful debate” by the members of the girl group.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yg Entertainment
kpopstarz.com

#ApologizeToJennie Trends After Thai Newspaper Drags Jennie into Claims YG Entertainment Mistreats Lisa

BLACKPINK supporters trend #ApologizetoJennie after Thai media outlet drags the female idol into the accusations that YG Entertainment is mistreating member, Lisa. Keep on reading for all the details. #ApologizetoJennie — Thai Publication Slammed for Dragging Jennie into Claims YG Entertainment Mistreats Lisa. YG Entertainment has been under fire due...
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

YG Entertainment denies dating rumors between BLACKPINK's Jisoo and footballer Son Heungmin

BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment has released a statement regarding the rumors of BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s romantic relationship with famous football player Song Heungmin. On October 10, YG Entertainment denied the rumored relationship through the statement:. “We would like to clearly state that the rumors regarding BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s romantic relationships are...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

BLACKPINK vs. aespa: Fans Urge Public To Stop Comparing Girl Groups

SM Entertainment's girl group aespa debuted years after BLACKPINK began conquering the international stage. Despite the years difference, fans often compare the two and even assumed aespa would soon beat YG Entertainment's girl group, BLACKPINK. The YGEnt's supergroup debuted four years earlier than aespa, collecting more awards and releasing more...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

Dior's birthday gifts to Suzy and BLACKPINK's Jisoo gain attention

The global fashion house Christian Dior's birthday gifts to its ambassadors Suzy and BLACKPINK's Jisoo garnered attention online. October 10th was Suzy's birthday and she has received many impressive gifts from her fans and the brands she's working with. Dior was one of the brands that have sent her fine birthday gifts which the idol publicly thanked on her Instagram.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
kpopstarz.com

Why Did YG Entertainment Directly Deny BLACKPINK Jisoo's Dating Rumors Compared to Their Other Artists' Issue?

YG Entertainment is known for releasing ambiguous statements regarding their artists' dating rumors, but when it came to BLACKPINK Jisoo's dating rumors with Son Heung Min, the company directly opposed this issue. But why?. News Outlet Compares YG Entertainment's Position in BLACKPINK Jisoo's Dating Rumors with their Previous Comments. On...
CELEBRITIES
kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK Rosé and Lisa Praised for Gifting Backup Dancers Luxury Gifts

BLACKPINK Lisa and Rosé are being lauded for gifting their backup dancers luxury products. Keep on reading for all the details. BLACKPINK Rosé and Lisa Praised for Showering Their Backup Dancers With Expensive Gifts. In 2021, two BLACKPINK members made their solo debut. In March 2021, Rosé made her solo...
THEATER & DANCE
kpopstarz.com

YG Entertainment Stocks Fall Following Claims That the Company Mistreats BLACKPINK Lisa + 'LISA DESERVES BETTER' Trends on Twitter

Following the reveal that BLACKPINK member Lisa will not attend Bvlgari's show this year despite being in Europe, YG Entertainment's stocks took a sharp dive with people complaining the label is mistreating her. Keep on reading for all the details. YG Entertainment Stocks See Decrease Following Reports that BLACKPINK Lisa...
BUSINESS
epicstream.com

Squid Game Actress Jung Ho Yeon Reaches 20 Million Instagram Followers, Beats A-Listers

Squid Game actress Jung Ho Yeon reached a new Instagram milestone one month after the hit Korean series arrived on Netflix. Jung Ho Yeon initially had 400,000 Instagram followers before Squid Game hit the streaming platform. The model-turned-actress joined the now-hit Korean series and played the role of North Korean defector, Kang Sae Byeok.
RETAIL
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
People

Food Network Star Anne Burrell Marries Stuart Claxton: 'We Feel So Much Love'

The Food Network star married Stuart Claxton on Saturday in a beautiful fall ceremony at Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in Cazenovia, N.Y., the bride's hometown. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE ahead of her wedding, Burrell, 52, opened up about finally tying the knot after getting engaged in April 2020 while quarantining with her family and Claxton in Cazenovia.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Rejected From TV For Being Too ‘Racy’

Khloe Kardashian recently did an ad for Good American, her clothing brand, and she took her top off for it. Apparently, it was too racy for TV. Anyone who follows Khloe Kardashian on Instagram knows that she recently posted a topless video of herself. The former Keeping up with the Kardashian star was rolling around in simply a pair of jeans. She held a top/her arm over her chest so that she didn’t actually show anything “bad.”
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

How Did Zach & Tori Roloff Afford A Million Dollar House?!

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff recently revealed that they moved to Washington! The couple shared their exciting news on social media with a photo of themselves leaving their old home behind. They also posted a snap of their family of four, plus their dog Murphy, sitting on their new porch. They seem thrilled to be in their new house, but of course, there’s a lot of work to be done.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy