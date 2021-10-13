BLACKPINK Will Not Accept Gifts Anymore; YG Entertainment Suggests Better Action To BLINKs
YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK would no longer accept any gifts from their fans. In the K-pop industry, fans try to impress their idols by giving them lavish gifts during concerts and fan meetings. It became an intrinsic part of the K-pop world as people do it to express their love and gratitude toward their idol's works. With the help of the largest fanbases, some fans provide the top-of-the-top gift as they spend thousands of dollars for the K-pop stars.epicstream.com
