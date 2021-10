We are all aware that the climate is changing and the extraordinary impact this is having on nations and their policy considerations is clear. The latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis, predicts that the global mean sea level will continue to rise over the 21st century. Even under large net negative CO2 emissions, it would take several centuries or more for global mean sea level to reverse course. What this means for coastal nations around the world is also well known by now – increased flooding, storm surges, salinization, and land loss.

