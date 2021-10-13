Digital Currency ATMs

Being able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies just got a whole lot easier for consumers with the news of the Coin Cloud Digital Currency Machine that aims to make the transaction process seamless. The machine works in much the same way as an ATM and will provide access to more...
You may have heard of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and have had a slight read over what they are and the reasons for their current or proposed existence. Many people aren’t interested in it, to be frank. Maybe it’s the boring acronym, maybe it’s just another thing in a failing system that needs no long-term attention.
Half of CFOs plan next year to assess digital currencies for business use, with the volatility of such assets persisting as a top concern, Gartner said, citing a global survey last month of 114 CFOs. The view of financial executives toward digital currencies seems to have warmed since February, when...
Russia could soon limit the digital currency investment options available to ordinary retail investors. The country’s legislature is weighing a law that it says will protect investors from complex investment options, taking a cue from Hong Kong which has proposed a similar policy. Anatoly Aksakov, the head of the Committee...
EGREMONT, Mass. - BerkShares is a community currency in Berkshire County which has been around for 15 years, and the program is celebrating the anniversary by going digital. Right now, people can go to a participating bank branch to get BerkShares for an exchange rate of 95 cents to one BerkShare, which can then be spent at any of hundreds of local businesses.
Visa working on a system to connect different blockchain networks. Visa, the payments giant is working to develop a system to connect different blockchain networks. This will allow users to make payments with a currency of their choice and convert that digital currency in real-time. The multinational company has de....
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada on Monday reiterated it has no plans to introduce a digital currency for the time being, but said that might change if people began using physical cash less. The Canadian central bank says it is well into the development process on a cash-like...
Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
The October 2021 business trends present a variety of notable innovations across a wide range of industries. From the launch of new AR-powered beauty experiences and virtual luxury shops to the opening of "neobanks" and news-focused streaming services -- there's no doubt that this has been a busy month in the world of business.
Many Russian investors are enthusiastic about digital currency. A poll conducted in August 2021 by the foreign exchange market found that about 77% of respondents said that their “most forward-looking” investments are digital currencies, including BTC, LTC and ETH. About 8.8% of respondents preferred gold as the best investment and...
The central bank of Georgia is advancing its digital currency project. The monetary authority is preparing to launch the CBDC as early as next year and plans to use the blockchain-based version of the national fiat, the Georgian lari, to facilitate retail sales. Georgia to Introduce Digital Lari in 2022.
Group of Seven advanced economic nations has been discussing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) this week, concluding that they should “do no harm” and meet rigorous standards. Finance leaders from the G7 met in Washington on Oct. 13 to discuss central bank digital currencies and endorsed 13 public policy principles...
Sri Lanka has become the latest country to join the digital currency revolution, appointing a committee that will study the industry and make recommendations to the government. The committee will also study blockchain technology, block reward mining, and digital banking. The Committee was proposed by Namal Rajapaksa, the country’s Minister...
The government is going to levy taxes on digital currency gains starting next year as planned—that’s the message that the South Korean administration has issued. The taxation has become the subject of heated debate between the government and the opposition, with the latter seeking to postpone it for one more year.
ABUJA (Reuters) – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will launch the eNaira, its digital currency, in a couple of days from now, Governor Godwin Emefiele told a conference on Thursday. He said this would make Nigeria “one of the first countries in Africa, and indeed the globe, to adopt...
If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years?. Where Bitcoin Is Going. For Bitcoin, no prediction is...
Declining cash usage in New Zealand could inspire the country’s financial regulatory authorities to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) sooner than expected. Electronic transactions currently account for 90% of liquid money in the country according to an official statement from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Additionally, as of 2020, only 9% of the citizens preferred to pay by cash.
Americans will see food costs rise "tremendously" in the coming weeks, according to billionaire supermarket owner John Catsimatidis. Catsimatidis, who is the president of Gristedes and D'Agostino Foods, discussed his concerns about inflation and supply chain issues on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," and warned companies like Nabisco, Pepsi and Coke will begin to prioritize products and raise prices in order to get ahead.
Every week we highlight the most timely news in the crypto and blockchain industry, from developments in digital-asset companies, exchanges, funds and ventures, as well as important sector research and data.
As ransomware attacks continue to wreak havoc globally, Australia has come up with a plan to combat the crime. Dubbed the Ransomware Action Plan, it sets out a comprehensive government strategy to target criminals behind the vice, including through new criminal charges and allowing authorities to seize digital currencies linked with ransomware payments.
Comments / 0