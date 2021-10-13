CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

84-year-old Original Joe's is expanding with Italian and Mexican restaurants in S.F. next year

By Elena Kadvany
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longtime Original Joe’s family of restaurants is growing, with two San Francisco additions: an Italian spinoff in the Marina and a Mexican restaurant in West Portal. Co-owners and siblings John and Elena Duggan are bringing Little Original Joe’s to 2301 Chestnut St., a large, prominent corner space on the restaurant-filled Marina corridor. Elena’s, their first-ever Mexican restaurant, is headed to 255 West Portal Ave. Both restaurants will open in late 2022.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
NBC News

Political world reacts to Colin Powell's death: 'A trailblazing leader'

Leaders around the world paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died at 84 of Covid-19 complications on Monday. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden paid tribute to Powell's foreign policy influence and trailblazing legacy as well their personal friendship.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Duggan
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. The winners announced Sunday included the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy