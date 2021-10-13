84-year-old Original Joe's is expanding with Italian and Mexican restaurants in S.F. next year
The longtime Original Joe’s family of restaurants is growing, with two San Francisco additions: an Italian spinoff in the Marina and a Mexican restaurant in West Portal. Co-owners and siblings John and Elena Duggan are bringing Little Original Joe’s to 2301 Chestnut St., a large, prominent corner space on the restaurant-filled Marina corridor. Elena’s, their first-ever Mexican restaurant, is headed to 255 West Portal Ave. Both restaurants will open in late 2022.www.sfchronicle.com
