Slices of Life: When life makes other plans, find harmony

I think for a lot of people, games are about escapism. They give you the ability to do things you couldn’t otherwise. Explore space, or unlock the secrets of hidden temples. Be a crazy badass with an arsenal and fight zombies, ghosts and demons with ease. Race on the best tracks in the world and make a name for yourself, or if you’re me during most of 2020, go find a cute little island full of animal friends and worry about nothing except tending your flowers and what you’re going to be wearing today. In a game we can be something or someone else and do something new, and that’s exciting. And while I can’t say it’s the first thing I think of when I think of escapism, becoming a postal worker on a rural route in the Pacific Northwest actually sounded pretty appealing thanks to Gamious’ perfectly pastoral new game, Lake.

