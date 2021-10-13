CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Krista Burrus for Iowa City School Board: Education can open doors for all our children

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am running for school board because I want to ensure that all students in our district have equal access to a high-quality education. I live in Iowa City and have two children in the ICCSD; thus, I have a vested interest in the success of our school district. More broadly, as a community member, I know how important a high-quality K-12 education is for opening doors for all our children to have successful, rewarding adult lives. This is not only good for each and every one of our kids but is good for our community as a strong educational system promotes economic growth locally.

