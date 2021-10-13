CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yaya DaCosta is 'Our Kind of People'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillboards announced Yaya DaCosta's lead role as hairdresser and go-getter Angela Vaughn on "Our Kind of People," set in the millionaire's playground of Martha's Vineyard. (Oct. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/71bb800113464b8188b601f5777681a7.

Morris Chestnut was glad Our Kind of People is tackling colorism

“Colorism is definitely an issue within our culture,” Chestnut tells TVLine. “It’s definitely something we had to explore in this series, and it’s something that should be talked about because it’s one of those unspoken things. People have certain thoughts and ideas about it, and it was important for me.” Actress Tasha Smith, who directed the first two episodes and acted as a casting consultant, agrees. “To tell stories in a way that none of us have seen is necessary, especially when you employ beautiful, dark-skinned, chocolate women,” says Smith. “The roles that Yaya (DaCosta) and Nadine (Ellis) are playing are not roles we always get as darker-skinned women. I wanted to see myself on the screen.”
Dancing with the Stars, La Brea, Our Kind of People, FBI, Supergirl

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Dancing with the Stars, The Resident, Our Kind of People, The Voice, La Brea, New Amsterdam, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, DC’s Stargirl, and Supergirl. Special: A Night in the Academy Museum. Reruns: (none). Note: If you’re not seeing the updated...
Yaya Dacosta
Fashion Continues To Take A Leading Role On ‘Our Kind Of People’ Episode 4

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The fashion and the plot on Our Kind of People continue to keep us on the edge of our seat and this week’s episode did not disappoint. Although the characters kept it a little more casual this time, there still were some style moments that peaked our interests. Pictured above is Yaya DaCosta’s character (Angela Vaughn) sporting a business casual get-up. The costume designer of the show, Jimmy Hawkins, kept it professional for this look but added a bit of jazz with Angela’s embroidered “Love You” skirt. We absolutely love how Angela keeps making statements with her ensembles, and this skirt speaks directly to Angela’s journey. If you zero in on the plaid skirt, you can see the lines in the print that match her top perfectly. Her short blazer set the look off, and the accessories were kept to a minimum which allowed the skirt to take center stage.
A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
Beyonce and JAY-Z drop $3.5 million a week on a superyacht, more proof stars are nothing like us

Sometimes it seems like our favorite clebes have more in common with the stars in the sky than with the rest of us average folks. Wonderwall.com rounded up all the recent proof that stars are nothing like us, starting with this whopper… According to Forbes, Beyonce and JAY-Z spent a hefty portion of September 2021 vacationing in the Mediterranean aboard the 450-foot-long, 67-foot-wide superyacht the Flying Fox … which is longer than a football field and reportedly costs more than $3.5 million per week to charter. The impressive vessel features 11 cabins, a two-floor spa, a theater, a professional dive center, a legion of water toys including Jet Skis and two helipads. (You know, to accommodate both your primary helicopter and your backup chopper.) It also comes with 55 crew members. The power couple have reportedly hosted guests including Kelly Rowland and her family during their extremely expensive European getaway. Must be nice!
How Did Zach & Tori Roloff Afford A Million Dollar House?!

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff recently revealed that they moved to Washington! The couple shared their exciting news on social media with a photo of themselves leaving their old home behind. They also posted a snap of their family of four, plus their dog Murphy, sitting on their new porch. They seem thrilled to be in their new house, but of course, there’s a lot of work to be done.
Matthew Mindler’s Cause of Death Revealed

Former child star Matthew Mindler, 19, took his own life in August, and now his cause of death has been revealed. The Lancaster County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMZ that Mindler died of sodium nitrate toxicity. Sodium nitrate is a common preservative used in cured meats, but the site says...
Josie Duggar Treatment Wears On Fans

Josie Duggar is the youngest of Jim Bob and Michelle’s 19 kids. Many fans recall seeing Josie’s birth on TLC’s 19 Kids & Counting. For those who may not remember, Josie had a very hard start in her life. Michelle had preeclampsia, and Josie was born early. So, the baby spent a lot of time in the NICU.
