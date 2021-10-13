CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague County, TX

Grand jury indicts 17

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were 17 people who received indictments through the Montague County Grand Jury during its Monday session. See the mid-week Bowie News for a list of indictments reported by 97th District Attorney Casey Polhemus.

