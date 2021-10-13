Practical Stress Management: A Quick Freshener for Body and Mind

The relationship between the mind and body has been recognized as a philosophical puzzle since Rene Descartes, a 17th Century French Rationalist whose most famous contribution to Philosophy is the quote “I think, therefore I am.” The mystery can be stated thusly. We as humans are constituted out of two distinct elements. We have a physical body, made of oh too solid esh, and we have a non-physical mind, the “Ghost in the Machine,” as it were. The two are essentially related. When we prick our skin, we feel pain. When we walk through a garden, we smell flowers. When we exert our will, we can make our bodies do things, like picking flowers. But how does this happen? The body and the mind are entirely different entities. The body is physical and corporeal, and the reason is insubstantial and non-corporeal. How do my delicate and ephemeral thoughts cause my fleshy fingers to type the words you are now reading?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO